The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 717,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after acquiring an additional 851,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,767,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,227,270,000 after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.83. The company has a market cap of $96.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 129,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $10,291,432.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,982,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,158,297.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

