Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $182.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

