Quent Capital LLC Makes New $138,000 Investment in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in CVRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in CVRx during the third quarter worth $131,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVRx in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CVRx by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CVRx alerts:

CVRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.52. CVRx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVRx ( NASDAQ:CVRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 184.38% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Equities analysts forecast that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVRX shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on CVRx in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CVRx from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of CVRx from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CVRx from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

CVRx Profile

(Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.