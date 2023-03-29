Quent Capital LLC Acquires 1,393 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,512,000 after acquiring an additional 870,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,655,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,578,000 after purchasing an additional 254,581 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 87.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,645 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after buying an additional 374,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,452,000 after buying an additional 242,249 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $111,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $78.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

