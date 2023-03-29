Quent Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $192.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.24. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

