Quent Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.
Insider Transactions at American Tower
American Tower Stock Performance
NYSE:AMT opened at $192.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.24. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.
American Tower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.50%.
American Tower Profile
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Tower (AMT)
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.