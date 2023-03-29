Quent Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Rent the Runway were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RENT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 58.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Rent the Runway by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 92,172 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 83,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

RENT opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $7.10.

In other Rent the Runway news, CTO Larry Steinberg sold 15,826 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $44,154.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 666,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,515.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 31,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $87,731.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,891 shares in the company, valued at $660,925.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Larry Steinberg sold 15,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $44,154.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 666,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,515.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,823 shares of company stock worth $525,082. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

RENT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

