Quent Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 626.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the third quarter worth $293,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZETA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Zeta Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ZETA opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 248.74% and a negative net margin of 47.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 115,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,160,758.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,106,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,193,683.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 5,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $64,440.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,246,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,325,676.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 115,269 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,160,758.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,106,622 shares in the company, valued at $162,193,683.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,593 shares of company stock worth $3,797,452 in the last 90 days. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zeta Global

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

