Quent Capital LLC Has $220,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $53.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Stories

