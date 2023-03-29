2,700 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,668,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,065,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $4,124,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,668,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,065,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,917,123. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $102.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.08. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $118.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Featured Stories

