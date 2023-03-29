Quent Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Quent Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $1,533,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 105,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $540,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $617,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.59.

NYSE FND opened at $93.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day moving average is $80.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

