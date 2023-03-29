Quent Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $2,211,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $332.03 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $396.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.11.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

