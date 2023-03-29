Quent Capital LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 130.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAVA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 20.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Endava by 30.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Endava by 15.1% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAVA opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average is $77.26. Endava plc has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). Endava had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $240.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.78 million. Analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DAVA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

