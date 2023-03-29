Quent Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 618.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,217,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,033,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,804,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.23.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

