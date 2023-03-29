Quent Capital LLC Buys 379 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.7% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. McDonough Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.3% in the third quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.57 and a 200 day moving average of $90.84.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

