Quent Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.39.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

