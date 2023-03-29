Quent Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Ranpak Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:PACK opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

About Ranpak

(Get Rating)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

