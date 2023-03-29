Asset Dedication LLC Takes Position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVSE. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,482,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 468.1% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 203.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 34,754 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $51.24.

About Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.