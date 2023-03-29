iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 281.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICLN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% during the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

