The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,869 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,263,000 after purchasing an additional 667,656 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,316,000 after purchasing an additional 525,069 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 76.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,885,000 after purchasing an additional 502,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $240.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $289.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.39.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

