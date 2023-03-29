Asset Dedication LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,737,000 after buying an additional 1,222,258 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,247,000 after buying an additional 137,388 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after buying an additional 671,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 98.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 895,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,054,000 after buying an additional 444,289 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.64.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

