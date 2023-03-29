Asset Dedication LLC Lowers Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $15,324,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,302,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 138,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after buying an additional 87,975 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONTO stock opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.20. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $253.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

