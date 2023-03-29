SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Up 5.6%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.75. 880,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,938,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.73.

SM Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 4.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.35%.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In related news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,777.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 99.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SM Energy by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

