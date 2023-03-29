Asset Dedication LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Get Rating) by 137.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period.

Shares of IBHD stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.79.

The iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024.

