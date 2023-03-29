Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.69. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $80.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

