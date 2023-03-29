MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Stock Price Up 5.8%

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 458,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,590,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.
MBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MasterBrand in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates began coverage on MasterBrand in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.
