MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Stock Price Up 5.8%

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 458,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,590,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MasterBrand in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates began coverage on MasterBrand in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MasterBrand Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterBrand

MasterBrand Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,084,000.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

