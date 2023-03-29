Asset Dedication LLC Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,811,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after acquiring an additional 422,828 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Stryker by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,669,000 after acquiring an additional 388,467 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.79.

Stryker stock opened at $277.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.97. The company has a market capitalization of $105.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Recommended Stories

