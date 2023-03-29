Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 7,986 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 163.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

BSJO opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $22.21. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

