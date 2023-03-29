Asset Dedication LLC Buys Shares of 14,370 Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFSI. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $813,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSI opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.61.

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

