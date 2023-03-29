Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.63. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.