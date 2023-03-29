Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,080.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,844.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,404 shares of company stock worth $15,317,901. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,652.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,590.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,538.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.