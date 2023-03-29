High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.70

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.70 and last traded at C$14.95, with a volume of 26910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.23.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.95. The company has a market cap of C$502.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.84.
In other news, Director Scott A. Brison bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.05 per share, with a total value of C$52,675.00. Corporate insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
