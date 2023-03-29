Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.00

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 9183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TYRA. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.
Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 1,020.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 58,401 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 945,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 49,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 289,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.
