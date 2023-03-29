Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 10,407 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 121% from the previous session’s volume of 4,709 shares.The stock last traded at $36.95 and had previously closed at $36.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Associated Capital Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $802.09 million, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 321.17%. The company had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $242,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The firm primarily manage assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

Featured Articles

