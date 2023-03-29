iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,710,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 882,283 shares.The stock last traded at $99.37 and had previously closed at $98.38.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

