ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Trading 6.1% Higher

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.77 and last traded at $11.77. 557,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 507,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ProFrac from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ProFrac from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get ProFrac alerts:

ProFrac Stock Up 4.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.