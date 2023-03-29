Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.89 and last traded at $21.97. 27,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 157,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLK. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 75,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the period. 29.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

