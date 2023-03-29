Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.89 and last traded at $21.97. 27,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 157,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.
Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Down 8.1 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.25.
Institutional Trading of Olink Holding AB (publ)
Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile
Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK)
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.