GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Down 3%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 435,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,747,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GoodRx from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

GoodRx Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

About GoodRx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 107.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after acquiring an additional 60,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

