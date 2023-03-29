BeWhere (CVE:BEW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.19

BeWhere Holdings Inc. (CVE:BEW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 90329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
BeWhere Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of C$18.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.34.
BeWhere Company Profile
BeWhere Holdings Inc, an industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions company, designs and sells hardware with sensors and software applications to track real-time information on fixed and movable assets. It develops mobile applications, middle-ware, and cloud-based solutions that stand-alone or that can be integrated with existing software.
