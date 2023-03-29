Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 56000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Desert Gold Ventures Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Desert Gold Ventures Company Profile

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali and Rwanda. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project that consists of a total of ten contiguous tenements covering an area of 410 square kilometers located in Western Mali.

