Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.44

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.44 and last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 450087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average of $26.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAVE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,197 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29,185.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 844,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,598,000 after acquiring an additional 841,710 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,979.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 536,301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,211,000 after acquiring an additional 435,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 270.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 369,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 269,982 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

