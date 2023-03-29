WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.83

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.83 and last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 29251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.82.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $539.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,458,000 after purchasing an additional 148,683 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5,979.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth $470,000.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

