Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.92

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.92 and last traded at $34.24, with a volume of 43405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.82.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day moving average is $35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $392,000.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

