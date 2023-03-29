iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.68

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.68 and last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 2604233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,128.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 478.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

