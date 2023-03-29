Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.03

Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.03 and last traded at $40.12, with a volume of 54793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.03.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $881.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLQL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,386,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,366,000 after purchasing an additional 257,231 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,798,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,073,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,187,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,470,000 after acquiring an additional 101,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 58,908 shares during the period.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

