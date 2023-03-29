iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $219.67

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $219.67 and last traded at $218.97, with a volume of 102114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $216.12.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $747.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYT. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

