iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.45

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.45 and last traded at $53.02, with a volume of 55066 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.45.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73. The stock has a market cap of $538.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMD. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

