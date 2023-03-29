iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.54

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.54 and last traded at $90.97, with a volume of 714607 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,011,000 after acquiring an additional 722,390 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

