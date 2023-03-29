Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.61

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.61 and last traded at $78.45, with a volume of 159517 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.66.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KOF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

