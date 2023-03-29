iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 52-Week High at $293.63

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $293.63 and last traded at $291.28, with a volume of 638057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.01.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.32 and a 200 day moving average of $268.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFS Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 199.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 187,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 139.7% during the third quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 173.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after acquiring an additional 33,879 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

