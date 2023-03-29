Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 225,191 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 128,698 shares.The stock last traded at $64.15 and had previously closed at $63.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 11.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

Further Reading

